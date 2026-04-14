Commanders Host Over 20 Players For Top-30 Visit Tuesday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders hosted over 20 players for a collective top-30 visit while at TopGolf.

Rapoport notes that some of the prospects included Ohio State LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State S Sonny Styles, Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State S Caleb Downs, Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey, Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, LSU CB Mansoor Delane, and Miami DL Rueben Bain Jr.

Washington also hosted USC WR Makai Lemon on Tuesday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Reese, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for three seasons, where he earned first-team All-Big 10 honors in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft after just one season with the Buckeyes.

In his collegiate career, Reese appeared in 36 games over three seasons with Ohio State and recorded 112 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two passes defended.

Bailey, 22, started his career at Stanford and became a starter as a true freshman. He transferred to Texas Tech for his senior year and was a unanimous All-American as well as the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto.

During his four-year college career, Bailey recorded 163 total tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, one recovery and four pass deflections in 46 career games.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.