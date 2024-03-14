Commanders Hosting CB Isaac Yiadom For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders are bringing in CB Isaac Yiadom for a free agent visit.

Yiadom settled into a solid role last season for the Saints after injuries forced him into the lineup and could compete to start in Washington.

Yiadom, 28, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract in March 2022 before moving on from him. He later caught on with the Saints in December and returned to New Orleans on a one-year contract in 2023.

In 2023, Yiadom appeared in all 17 games for the Saints, recording 37 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 14 pass deflections.