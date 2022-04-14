Commanders Hosting Florida CB Kaiir Elam For Top 30 Visit

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are hosting Florida CB Kaiir Elam for a top 30 visit.

Washington has a need at cornerback and Elam is generally seen as a potential late first or early second-round pick.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Elam, 20, was a four-star recruit who played for three years at the University of Florida. He was named to the freshman All-SEC team in 2019 and was first-team All-SEC in 2020.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Elam ranked as his No. 5 cornerback and No. 45 player overall.

In three years at Florida, Elam played in 35 games with 27 starts and recorded 79 total tackles, 26 passes defended and six interceptions.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.