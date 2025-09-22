Commanders Hosting S Darnell Savage For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders are hosting veteran S Darnell Savage for a visit.

He was just cut by the Jaguars last week and is looking for a new home. Meanwhile, Washington lost starting S Will Harris to a broken fibula this week and needs help in the secondary.

Savage, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Maryland. Green Bay elected to trade up with the Seahawks to acquire him and exchanged their No. 30, No. 114 and No. 118 picks for the right to draft him.

Savage played through the final year of his four-year, $12,517,692 rookie contract that included a $7,123,776 signing bonus. Green Bay picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season at a cost of $7.9 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars later signed Savage to a three-year, $21 million contract in 2024. He was in the second year of that deal when the Jaguars released him after just a couple of games.

In 2025, Savage has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.