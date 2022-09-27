Commanders Hosting WR Cyril Grayson

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are hosting former Buccaneers WR Cyril Grayson for a visit.

Grayson, 28, signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Seahawks, but lasted just a few months in Seattle. Grayson had brief stints with the Colts, Texans, Bears, and Saints before the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in late 2019.

Tampa Bay signed him to their roster but Grayson was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020. The Buccaneers re-signed him to their practice squad and he’s been on and off the taxi squad the past two seasons, returning on a futures deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Grayson appeared in five games for the Bucs and caught 10 passes for 212 yards (21.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.