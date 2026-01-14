Commanders Interviewing Brian Flores For Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are interviewing current Vikings DC Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday.

Flores contract with the Vikings is up and while reports have said that Minnesota wants to retain him, he’s clearly drawing a lot of interest right now around the league for both head-coaching jobs and coordinator vacancies.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Commanders’ job:

Seahawks DB coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott (Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested) Chiefs DL Coach Joe Cullen (Interviewed) Titans DC Dennard Wilson (Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

Flores, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held several positions, including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (.490 win percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025 under Flores, the Vikings defense is No. 9 in scoring and No. 5 in total defense, plus No. 22 against the run and No. 3 against the pass.