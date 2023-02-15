Commanders Interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Thursday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders have set up their interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for Thursday.

He’s viewed as Washington’s top candidate for its vacancy at offensive coordinator, and it would qualify as a coup for the Commanders if they were able to land Bieniemy. He’s easily the top candidate they have on the interview list.

Bieniemy was once again shut out of a head coaching job this year, though he interviewed with the Colts. At this point, it seems like Bieniemy will have to try and prove himself outside of Kansas City to land one of those jobs, whether that’s fair or not.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals, and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.

Kansas City has perennially been among the NFL’s most prolific offenses during Bieniemy’s tenure.

