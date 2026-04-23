AFC Notes: Dillon Gabriel, Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, Browns, Chiefs, Texans

Browns

Dillon Gabriel enters the Browns’ offseason program presumably down on their depth chart behind Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Gabriel mentioned that he’s only focused on what he can control and improving his craft.

“I’m just running my own race and focus on what I can control and that’s mastering my reps and doing it at a high level,” Gabriel said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.

Browns’ new HC Todd Monken wouldn’t rule out Gabriel from emerging as their starting quarterback and thinks the second-year quarterback has proven to be “very professional” and intelligent thus far.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a two-man race,” Monken said. “I would just say that at every position there’s competition. Irrespective of the reps that they get, everybody ought to be competing. What I have liked with Dillon is the way he goes about his business. Very professional, highly intelligent, understands football, has a certain charisma about him and a confidence that’s hard to create. He has it innate. You saw it throughout his career. You don’t go to three different programs and have the success he had if he doesn’t have a belief in himself.”

When asked about his experience as a rookie, Gabriel said he learned a lot and views last season as an opportunity to grow.

“A bunch of learning,” Gabriel said. “You just have opportunities for growth and learning. Kind of take a step back after playing and continue to apply to get better.”

Chiefs

According to new Chiefs QB Justin Fields, one motivation for joining the team was to sit under the tutelage of veteran QB Patrick Mahomes and HC Andy Reid.

“I wanted to come here because of the [Chiefs’] culture, because of Pat and to learn from him and Coach [Andy] Reid,” Fields said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “Just the winning, to be honest. We of course knew of each other, but we really didn’t communicate before coming here. I’m excited to learn from [ Mahomes ]. I’m already kind of picking his brain a little bit and just observing how he goes about things in the meeting rooms, field and stuff like that. I’m excited, of course, to work with Coach Reid and [offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy] and all the guys on offense.”

“I was excited for a new start, the tradition here, the culture here,” Fields continued. “Regardless of me starting or being a backup, I’m going to attack [each day] the same way. My goal is to get better, anyway I can. My mindset doesn’t change. Just having that culture — similar to when I was in Pittsburgh — just that winning mindset,” he said of being in the Chiefs’ training facility. “Even me being here for two days, you can tell why that happens, just the mindset of the coaches and players. The fact that 99% of the guys are here right now just shows you what kind of a team we’re going to be this year.”

Reid told reporters that Fields would be working as a quarterback, not as a runner or a gadget player used in certain situations.

“I appreciate Justin and the way he has gone about everything so far,” Reid said. “He’s been great with everything. He’s a legitimate quarterback, a starting quarterback in the NFL, and we’re lucky enough to have him here. If that’s the role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud‘s postseason ended disappointingly, tossing four interceptions in their AFC Divisional Round loss to the Patriots. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said Stroud returned for their offseason program “revved up” and in great shape.

“C.J., he shows up here, he’s looking like he’s in great shape,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “He’s revved up. He’s ready to go. It all starts with your mindset, how you’re attacking the offseason. C.J. is going to attack it the right way, so I’m excited to see him continue to work, continue to grow as a player, as a leader. He’s eager to do that. It’ll be an exciting offseason for him just to be here putting in the work, continuing to put in the work because he’s been working. Right after the season he has been dedicated himself to working, doing things the right way. When you see a young man working the way he’s working, I know what that looks like on the other side and its only positive things that can come from that.”

Houston picked up Stroud’s $25.9 million fifth-year option for the 2027 season. Texans GM Nick Caserio called it a “procedural” decision and doesn’t think the fifth-year option will impact his future with the team.

“I don’t really think that affects his future,” Caserio said. “He’s our quarterback. We’ve said that from the beginning. I think that was really more of a procedural thing. I don’t want to say it was a no-brainer, but it was kind of a no-brainer, so we’re glad he’s here. Again, it’s more of a part of the process. So, we’re excited about his offseason. I think he’s had a good approach, had a good attitude here. I think he’s put a lot of work in from March and April. I’m so excited to have him around here in the spring and I’m excited to keep moving forward.”

As for rumors of Stroud being on the trade block, Caserio called it “moronic” and made clear they have no interest in dealing him away.

“It’s moronic,” Caserio said. “We’re not trading him. He’s our quarterback. He’s going to be playing quarterback for the Houston Texans in 2026. Anything beyond that, you guys can speculate on that, but we’re not trading C.J. Stroud.”