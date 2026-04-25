Chiefs Signing Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing former Oklahoma RB Jaydn Ott as an undrafted free agent.

Ott started his career at Cal before transferring to Oklahoma.

Ott, 23, was a freshman All-American at Cal and first-team All-PAC 12 the following season in 2023. He transferred to Oklahoma for the 2025 season but played only seven games.

During his four-year college career, Ott appeared in 41 games and rushed 552 times for 2,655 yards (4.8 YPC) with 24 touchdowns, adding 98 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns.