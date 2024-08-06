Commanders List QB Jayden Daniels As Starter On First Depth Chart

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders listed first-round QB Jayden Daniels as the starting QB on the team’s first depth chart.

Daniels, 23, started his collegiate career at Arizona State, transferring to LSU for his final seasons, and winning the Heisman in 2023. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has noted Daniels’ potential which drew significant interest after his breakout final season.

The No. 2 overall pick signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $6,863,027 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his college career, Daniels amassed 12,750 passing yards with a 66.3 completion percentage and 89 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He also added 3,307 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.