Per John Keim, the Commanders made four roster moves, including placing OL Laremy Tunsil and DT Jer’Zhan Newton on injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, Washington signed veterans DT Shy Tuttle and CB Fabian Moreau to the active roster.

Tunsil recently signed a two-year, $60.2 million extension back in March but will miss significant time this season due to undergoing surgery on a torn triceps.

Tunsil, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019, and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. He re-signed to a three-year, $75 million extension in March of 2022.

Tunsil was due base salaries of $20.95 million in each of the final two years of his deal. He was traded to Washington last offseason with a 2025 fourth-round pick for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

In 2025, Tunsil appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and made 14 starts at left tackle.