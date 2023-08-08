Commanders Make Four Roster Moves

The Commanders officially announced they have signed S Joshua Kalu and P Colby Wadman, per Ben Standig.

In corresponding moves, the team sent S Troy Apke and DT Curtis Brooks to injured reserve.

Kalu, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Titans, but was waived during the preseason.

Tennessee later signed Kalu to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He wound up not playing a game during the 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Kalu appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Brooks, 25, earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior at Cincinnati in 2021. He was drafted with the No. 216 pick in the sixth round by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,792,016 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $132,016. However, Indianapolis waived Brooks coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Colts cut Brooks in December and he caught on with the Titans practice squad. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2023 but was cut coming into camp.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.