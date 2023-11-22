Commanders Make Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced they have activated LB Cody Barton from injured reserve, as expected, and placed LB De’Jon Harris on IR to free up the roster spot.

Washington also elevated DE Joshua Pryor and RB Jonathan Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Cowboys.

Barton, 27, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

Barton finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus before joining the Commanders this past March on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Barton has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.