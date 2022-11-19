Commanders Make Three Moves, Decline To Activate Chase Young

The Washington Commanders made three roster moves for Week 11 on Saturday, but did not activate DE Chase Young from injured reserve.

The full list of moves includes:

Commanders placed RB J.D. McKissic and TE Armani Rogers on injured injured reserve.

and TE on injured injured reserve. Commanders elevated LB Nathan Gerry to their active roster.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Young appeared in 10 games for Washington, recording 25 tackles and 1.5 sacks.