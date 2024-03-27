Commanders Meeting With UNC QB Drake Maye

The Washington Commanders are set to meet with North Carolina QB Drake Maye on Thursday, according to Albert Breer.

Breer added that HC Dan Quinn, GM Adam Peters and OC Kliff Kingsbury will be among those meeting with Maye.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.