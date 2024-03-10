Commanders Not Expected To Tender Three RFA Players

John Keim reports that the Commanders will not tender three restricted free agents including RB Derrick Gore and linebackers Jabril Cox and De’Jon Harris.

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251 when Dallas cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed him to their practice squad shortly after he was waived from Dallas.

In 2023, Cox appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded two total tackles.