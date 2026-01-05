Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Expected To Be Requested For Interviews By Giants, Titans, Potentially More

According to Jordan Schultz, the expectation is that the Titans, Giants and other teams with head coaching vacancies will request interviews with Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury was a notable candidate last year after an excellent debut in Washington but stuck around because he wanted to be picky about his second head coaching chance.

After the Commanders’ struggles this past year, it’s fair to say he’s lost some shine. There’s even been some buzz about the team moving on regardless of if he takes another head coaching job.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on Kingsbury as the news is available.