Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury To Stay With Washington In 2025

Jordan Schultz reports Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has decided to remain with Washington for 2025 despite receiving interest as a HC candidate.

Kingsbury had interest from the Saints to fill the final HC vacancy but will instead return to the Commanders for a second season as offensive coordinator.

Kingsbury, 45, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.