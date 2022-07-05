Commanders Officially Announce Three-Year Extension For WR Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders officially announced they have signed WR Terry McLaurin to a three-year extension on Tuesday.

Terry McLaurin is here to stay 👻 📰 https://t.co/0hGq86Au3Z pic.twitter.com/VUvplLqMNm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 5, 2022

This formalizes the reported $71 million new deal for Washington’s No. 1 receiver.

At just under $24 million a year in new money average, it puts McLaurin in the top five among all receivers.

McLaurin, 26, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension.

In 2021, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games for Washington and caught 77 of 130 targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.