Commanders Officially Name Jayden Daniels As Starting QB

Commanders HC Dan Quinn officially named first-round QB Jayden Daniels as his starting quarterback, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Jayden Daniels has been named the starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/iGrHggN2nP — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 19, 2024

This is where things had been trending, as Daniels has operated as the clear starter since being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick.

However, Quinn wanted to make sure Daniels still had to earn the job and wasn’t just given it.

Washington will open the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a few weeks.

Daniels, 23, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 20232 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $6,863,027 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his college career, Daniels amassed 12,750 passing yards with a 66.3 completion percentage and 89 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He also added 3,307 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.