Commanders Officially Sign 13 UDFAs

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- Virginia CB DeVante Cross
- California CB Josh Drayden
- Sam Houston State WR Jequez Ezzard
- Louisiana-Lafayette S Ferrod Gardner
- Arizona State TE Curtis Hodges
- Southeast Louisiana QB Cole Kelley
- Georgia Tech WR Kyric McGowan
- Michigan State DE Jacub Panasiuk
- Ohio TE Armani Rogers
- Oklahoma G Tyrese Robinson
- Bowling Green CB Devin Taylor
- Idaho LB Tre Walker
- Notre Dame LB Drew White
Kelley, 24, began his college career at Arkansas before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana for the 2019 season. He was a Consensus All-American and the Southland player of the year as a senior.
For his career, Kelley completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 10,095 yards, 85 touchdowns and 25 interceptions to go along with 884 yards rushing and another 38 touchdowns over the course of 51 games.
