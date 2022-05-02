Commanders Officially Sign 13 UDFAs

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 13 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Kelley, 24, began his college career at Arkansas before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana for the 2019 season. He was a Consensus All-American and the Southland player of the year as a senior.

For his career, Kelley completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 10,095 yards, 85 touchdowns and 25 interceptions to go along with 884 yards rushing and another 38 touchdowns over the course of 51 games.