Commanders Officially Sign OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, Waive OT Drew Himmelman

The Washington Commanders officially announced the signing of OT Jaryd Jones-Smith.

We have signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 16, 2023

In a corresponding move, the team waived OT Drew Himmelman.

Jones-Smith, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Texans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Jones-Smith had brief stints with the Dolphins and 49ers. After being waived by the 49ers, he signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and spent time on and off of their roster.

From there, Jones-Smith caught on with the Ravens’ practice squad and spent time on and off their active roster before being waived last August.

Jones-Smith joined the XFL for their 2023 spring season.

In 2021, Jones-Smith was active for four games for Baltimore.

Himmelman, 26, went undrafted out of Illinois State back in 2021 and caught on with Denver, receiving the largest contract among the Broncos’ undrafted free agents.

He was waived coming out of training camp but was then added to the team’s practice squad and returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season. However he was waived in May. The Commanders claimed him off of waivers from the Broncos but cut him loose with a failed physical.

Washington had signed Himmelman to a contract again earlier this offseason after he sat out the 2022 season.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.