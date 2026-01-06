Commanders Parting Ways With OC Kliff Kingsbury

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders and OC Kliff Kingsbury have mutually agreed to part ways this offseason.

Kingsbury was a hot coaching name just last year, but recent reports had emerged of a rift between him and GM Adam Peters, so this isn’t entirely out of the blue.

He’s expected to have plenty of opportunities to land on his feet between potential head coaching jobs or another offensive coordinator gig.

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

