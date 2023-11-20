Commanders Place DL Efe Obada On IR, Sign DE Jalen Harris Off Bears’ PS

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve signed DE Jalen Harris off of the Bears practice squad and placed DL Efe Obada on injured reserve.

This move was expected following the news that Obada suffered multiple leg fractures during Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Obada, 31, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

However, Carolina declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Obada joined the Commanders last year.

In 2023, Obada has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded two total tackles.