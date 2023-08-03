Commanders Place DT David Bada On IR, Sign DT Curtis Brooks

The Washington Commanders announced on Thursday they have placed DT David Bada on injured reserve and signed DT Curtis Brooks in a corresponding move.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Placed DT David Bada on the Reserve/Injured List

–Signed DT Curtis Brooks — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2023

Bada tore his triceps in practice on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Bada, 28, signed on with Washington from Germany in April of 2020 as a part of the International Pathway program. He played in Germany’s top football division for a team known as the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.

He’s been in Washington ever since.

In 2022, Bada appeared in two games and recorded two total tackles.

Brooks, 25, earned first-team all-conference honors as a senior at Cincinnati in 2021. He was drafted with the No. 216 pick in the sixth round by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,792,016 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $132,016. However, Indianapolis waived Brooks coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Colts cut Brooks in December and he caught on with the Titans practice squad. He re-signed on a futures deal for 2023 but was cut coming into camp.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.