Commanders Place G Nate Herbig On Reserve/Retired List

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed G Nate Herbig on the reserve/retired list.

Herbig, 27, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He signed a three-year, $2.02 million deal and managed to make the roster each of the past three seasons.

Philadelphia had tendered Herbig at the original round level worth just over $2.4 million for the 2022 season but elected to cut him loose, at which point he was claimed by the Jets. He then signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Steelers back in March of 2023.

Herbig signed a one-year deal with Washington this offseason.

He missed all of last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn rotator cuff in August of last year.

In 2023, Herbig appeared in 17 games for the Steelers and made two starts at guard.