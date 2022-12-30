Commanders Place LB Jon Bostic On IR, Make Two Other Moves

The Washington Commanders announced that they have placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve, promoted LB De’Jon Harris from their practice squad, and signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad.

We have made multiple roster moves:

— Placed LB Jon Bostic on the Reserve/Injured List

— Signed LB De’Jon Harris from the practice squad

— Signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/CQH4dC6s0A — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 30, 2022

Bostic, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. After two years in Chicago, the Bears dealt him to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick that later became S Jordan Lucas.

However, the Patriots elected to trade Bostic to the Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017. Bostic played out the final year of his four-year, $3.941 million rookie contract before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2017.

From there, Bostic agreed to a two-year contract with the Steelers in 2018 but was released during the 2019 offseason. Bostic caught on with Washington in May and re-signed on a two-year deal the following offseason. He re-signed with the Commanders in August.

In 2022, Bostic appeared in 15 games and recorded 23 tackles.