Commanders Placed S Will Harris On Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders announced they have placed S Will Harris on injured reserve.

The move frees up an open roster spot for S Darnell Savage, who was officially signed in a corresponding move.

Harris hurt his ankle, potentially seriously, though there hasn’t been official word yet. He’ll miss at least four games now that he’s on IR.

Harris, 29, was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Lions out of Boston College in 2019. Detroit elected to trade up with the Vikings to draft him and exchanged the No. 88 and No. 204 picks for him.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3,472,248 rookie contract including a $952,248 signing bonus, and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with Detroit.

Harris signed with the Falcons back in May but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Saints for the 2024 season. He made a base salary of $1.125 million last year.

The Commanders signed Harris to a two-year, $8 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Harris has appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded 11 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.