Commanders Promote LB Khaleke Hudson, Make Two Other Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced that they have promoted LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster, re-signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad, and placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves

–Signed LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad

–Signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad

–Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on the Reserve/Injured List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 21, 2022

Hudson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Hudson has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle.