Commanders Promote LB Khaleke Hudson, Make Two Other Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Washington Commanders announced that they have promoted LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster, re-signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad, and placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve. 

Hudson, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. 

In 2022, Hudson has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle. 

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply