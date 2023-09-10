Commanders Putting Potential Name Change On Backburner

According to Jonathan Jones, the Washington Commanders and new owner Josh Harris aren’t seriously considering changing the team name again at this time.

Although the team just changed its name two years ago, NFL rules would allow Harris to change the name if he wanted to.

But Jones reports it’s a time-intensive process. Washington spent eight figures and 18 months on the last name change and don’t seem to be in a rush to repeat that process so soon. A return to the old name is definitively off the table as well.

He’s also talked to people in the organization who think the fanbase could embrace the name if they start winning.

A bigger priority for the team right now is figuring out a new stadium, per Jones. Washington is engaged with local authorities in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. to sort out the best location for a new stadium and the goal is to pick a site by the end of 2024.

From there, constructing a new state-of-the-art facility capable of hosting other major sporting events would take about four years. The Commanders are locked into their lease at FedEx Field through 2026.

Harris has already put $40 million for renovations into the current stadium and his arrival has been a big boost for a fanbase that was sick of previous owner Dan Snyder. Big changes are afoot in Washington, just not the name — for now.