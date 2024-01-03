Commanders QB Sam Howell Starting Week 18

Commanders HC Ron Rivera announced QB Sam Howell will start Week 18’s game against the Cowboys, per Nicki Jhabvala.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise with QB Jacoby Brissett experiencing a hamstring issue after initially being set to start Week 17, which forced Howell back into the starting job.

Howell, 23, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering his junior season but fell to the fifth round after a rocky year and was drafted by the Commanders in 2022.

He is in the second year of a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

In 2023, Howell has appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,793 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He added 44 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns.