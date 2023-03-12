Commanders Re-Sign LB Khaleke Hudson To One-Year Extension

The Commanders announced on Sunday that they have re-signed LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year contract extension.

We have signed LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/AHfSbJNqQz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 12, 2023

Hudson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, yet he re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Hudson appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 11 tackles.