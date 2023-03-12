Commanders Re-Sign LB Khaleke Hudson To One-Year Extension

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Commanders announced on Sunday that they have re-signed LB Khaleke Hudson to a one-year contract extension.

Hudson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, yet he re-signed to the practice squad. 

In 2022, Hudson appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 11 tackles. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply