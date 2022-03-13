Commanders Re-Signing DB Troy Apke

By
Tony Williams
-

The Washington Commanders have agreed to a one-year deal with DB Troy Apke, according to his agency.

Apke will provide solid depth to the team’s secondary, and have a shot to make his mark on special teams.

Apke, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Commanders. He agreed to a four-year, $3,163,636 that includes a $703,636 signing bonus.

In 2021, Apke appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded five tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply