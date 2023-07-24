Commanders Release G Andrew Norwell

The Washington Commanders released veteran OL Andrew Norwell on Monday.

The expectation has been that Washington would release Norwell once he was able to pass a physical.

The Commanders will free up $4.38 million of cap space with this move.

Norwell, 31, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2014. He finished out his three-year, $1,542,000 deal with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.746 million for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars later signed Norwell to a five-year, $66.5 million contract that included $30 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He agreed to a restructure that voided a year off the deal and made him a free agent in 2022.

Norwell signed with the Commanders on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Norwell appeared in 16 games for the Commanders, making 16 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 47 guard out of 77 qualifying players.