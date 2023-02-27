Commanders Release QB Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve released veteran QB Carson Wentz.

We have released the following players:

— S Bobby McCain

— QB Carson Wentz — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 27, 2023

The expectation has been that the Commanders were going to release Wentz this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Washington clears $26,176,470 of cap space for the 2023 season.

Wentz, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders last year.

In 2022, Wentz appeared in eight games for the Commanders and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions to go along with 86 yards rushing and a touchdown.