Commanders Releasing C Nick Gates

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders informed C Nick Gates they are releasing him at the start of the new league year.

Releasing Gates creates $333,332 in cap space and $5,323,334 in dead money.

Washington has been addressing veteran contracts on Friday with Gates joining TE Logan Thomas and LT Charles Leno as players to get released today.

Gates, 28, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center. He restructured his deal with the team after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Commanders signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million deal in March of last year.

In 2023, Gates appeared in 13 games and made 10 starts at center.