Commanders Releasing DL Matthew Ioannidis

John Keim confirms that the Commanders are releasing DL Matthew Ioannidis on Wednesday afternoon.

Ioannidis, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by Washington out of Temple back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,340,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension in 2019.

In 2021, Ioannidis appeared in 16 games for Washington and recorded 38 total tackles and two and a half sacks.

We will have more news on Ioannidis as it becomes available.