Commanders Releasing DL Matthew Ioannidis

John Keim confirms that the Commanders are releasing DL Matthew Ioannidis on Wednesday afternoon.
Ioannidis, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by Washington out of Temple back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,340,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension in 2019.
In 2021, Ioannidis appeared in 16 games for Washington and recorded 38 total tackles and two and a half sacks.
We will have more news on Ioannidis as it becomes available.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!