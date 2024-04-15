Commanders Releasing LS Tucker Addington

The Commanders announced on Monday that they have released LS Tucker Addington.

Addington, 26, played collegiately at Sam Houston State. He was not selected during the 2020 NFL Draft and it took him two years to get his first opportunity with the Cowboys practice squad during the 2022 season.

After less than a week, Addington was cut by Dallas but later caught on with the Patriots and had a stint on their active roster.

New England cut him during training camp and he had a stint with the Jaguars before being among their final roster cuts. He signed with the Commanders practice squad and eventually made it onto the active roster.

In 2023, Addington appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded one tackle.