Commanders Request Interview With Darrell Bevell For OC Job

The Washington Commanders have requested an interview with Dolphins QB coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Josina Anderson.

The Jets are also interested in Bevell, so it appears as though he has a good chance to be calling plays for an offensive next year.

Bevell, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia. From there, he was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and later took over for him midseason as interim head coach.

Bevell was hired by the Dolphins as their QB coach and passing game coordinator under new HC Mike McDaniel.

We will have more news on the Commanders’ offensive coordinator search as it becomes available.