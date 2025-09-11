Commanders Restructuring LT Laremy Tunsil For $14.4M In Cap Space

Per Spotrac, the Commanders are restructuring LT Laremy Tunsil‘s contract by converting $18 million of his base salary into a bonus and adding three void years.

Washington created $14.4 million in 2025 cap space, according to Spotrac.

Tunsil, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. He re-signed to a three-year, $75 million extension in March of 2022.

Tunsil was due base salaries of $20.95 million in each of the final two years of his deal. He was traded to Washington this offseason with a 2025 fourth-round pick for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

In 2024, Tunsil appeared in all 17 games for the Texans at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle out of 77 qualifying players.

In 2025, Tunsil has appeared in one game for the Commanders and made one start at left tackle.