Commanders Retaining Former GM Martin Mayhew, Hire New Assistant GM

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are retaining former GM Martin Mayhew as a senior personnel executive under new GM Adam Peters.

This was the expected move, as Peters and Mayhew worked together with the 49ers. Schefter adds senior Commanders executive Marty Hurney will transition into an advisory role for the team.

The Commanders are also hiring Lions senior director of player personnel Lance Newmark as the new assistant GM under Peters, per Schefter.

“Lance is someone that I have known and respected in the scouting community my entire career,” Peters said in a statement. “He is a highly respected talent evaluator and a great leader who will fit perfectly into what we’re building here in Washington. I want to thank Brad Holmes and the Lions organization for being first class in working with us on the process of bringing Lance to the DMV. Lance is a phenomenal person, and he will immediately elevate our overall personnel function here at the Commanders. It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Lance and his family to Washington.”

Mayhew, 58, was promoted to interim general manager after the Lions fired Matt Millen back in 2008. He was eventually hired on a full-time basis and spent eight years with Detroit.

The Lions elected to fire Mayhew after the 2015 season and hired Bob Quinn as his replacement.

Mayhew took a position with the Giants as their director of football operations/special projects for the 2016 season and joined the 49ers in 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2019.

The Commanders hired Mayhew to lead their front office in 2021 and he spent three years in that role in Washington.

During his time in charge of the Lions, Detroit produced a record of 41-63 (39.4 percent). In Washington, Mayhew’s teams were 19-31-1.