Commanders Rule Out DE Chase Young For Week 1

Ben Standig reports that the Commanders have ruled out DE Chase Young for Week 1 due to a neck injury.

Standig adds that Young is expected to be out until at least Week 3 despite being cleared for contact in practice.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2022, Young appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded five total tackles and one pass deflection.