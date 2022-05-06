Commanders Sign Four Draft Picks Including QB Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders have signed four draft picks including CB Christian Holmes, QB Sam Howell, G Chris Paul, and TE Cole Turner, according to Aaron Wilson.

They become the first of Washington’s 2022 NFL Draft picks to sign their rookie contracts.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Jahan Dotson WR 2 Phidarian Mathis DT 3 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 4 Percy Butler S 5 Sam Howell QB Signed 5 Cole Turner TE Signed 7 Chris Paul OG Signed 7 Christian Holmes CB Signed

Howell, 21, was considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the country entering the 2021 season but fell to the fifth round after a rocky season.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Howell rated as his No. 60 overall prospect.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $4,021,599 contract that includes a $361,599 signing bonus.

During his college career at UNC, Howell completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the course of 37 games and three seasons. He also rushed for 1,009 yards and 17 touchdowns.