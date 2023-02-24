Commanders Sign LB David Mayo RB Jonathan Williams To One-Year Deals

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they’ve signed LB David Mayo and RB Jonathan Williams to one-year contract extensions for the 2023 season.

We have signed LB David Mayo and RB Jonathan Williams to one-year contract extensions for the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/yq69QftJgL — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 24, 2023

Mayo, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Panthers and signed with the 49ers in free agency.

San Francisco released Mayo during final roster cuts coming out of the 2019 preseason and he later signed a three-year, $8.4 million extension with the Giants. New York released him last year and he later signed on with Washington.

Mayo returned to Washington last year on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Mayo appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 30 tackles, one sack and a pass defense.