Commanders Sign LB Frankie Luvu To Three-Year, $36M Max Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders have signed LB Frankie Luvu to a three-year, $36 million deal.

Schefter adds that’s the maximum value for Luvu’s contract, which is still a sizable raise for the veteran after two back-to-back breakout seasons in Carolina.

The Panthers wanted to keep Luvu but evidently Washington was able to get something done first.

Luvu, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2018 before securing a tryout with the Jets. He signed on with New York and bounced on and off of their roster his first few seasons.

The Jets re-signed Luvu to an exclusive rights contract in 2020, but declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021. He later signed on with the Panthers and eventually agreed to a two-year, $9 million extension back in 2022.

Luvu is now in position to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Luvu appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 125 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five recoveries.

