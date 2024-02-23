Commanders Sign LB Keandre Jones

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they’ve signed LB Keandre Jones to a contract for the 2024 season.

We have signed LB Keandre Jones as a free agent pic.twitter.com/aqRSrJ4Q8d — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 23, 2024

Jones, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Baylor and later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

However, Chicago opted to waive Jones and he caught on with the Bengals ahead of the 2020 season, bouncing on and off their active roster ever since.

For his career, Jones has appeared in eight total games over the course of two seasons with the Bengals.