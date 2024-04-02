Commanders Sign LB Mykal Walker

The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday they have signed LB Mykal Walker to a contract.

He overlapped with new Commanders HC Dan Quinn briefly in Atlanta as a rookie.

Walker, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Atlanta opted to waive him last August and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.

He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster.

In 2023, Walker appeared in eight games for the Steelers and recorded 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and two pass deflections.