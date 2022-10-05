Commanders Sign OT Christian DiLauro To Practice Squad, Releasing DB Troy Apke

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are signing OT Christian DiLauro to their practice squad and releasing DB Troy Apke in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated list representing the Commanders practice squad:

T Alex Akingbulu

DT David Bada (international)

DE William Bradley-King

CB Corn Elder

WR Alex Erickson

LB Khaleke Hudson

CB Danny Johnson

G Nolan Laufenberg (injured)

WR Kyric McGowan

WR Marken Michel

T Aaron Monteiro

RB Jaret Patterson

LB De’Jon Harris

G Wes Martin

DE Benning Potoa’e

DT Donovan Jeter

G Keaton Sutherland

OT Christian DiLauro

DiLauro, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2018. He was released by Cleveland during final roster cuts and immediately signed to the practice squad.

The Browns waived DiLauro from the practice squad after only two days, however. He later caught on with the 49ers practice squad and re-signed in San Francisco on a futures deal for 2019. The 49ers waived him at the beginning of August and he caught on with the Texans before ending up on their practice squad.

After being released by the Texans, DiLauro signed with the Steelers practice squad before joining the Titans last year. He has bounced on and off the Titans’ practice squad this season so far.

In 2021, DiLauro appeared in one game for the Titans.