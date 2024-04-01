Commanders Sign QB Jeff Driskel

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve signed veteran QB Jeff Driskel to a contract.

The Commanders previously added QB Marcus Mariota and are widely expected to draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall.

Driskel, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract but he was cut loose and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad before moving him to the tight-end position back in November. He bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

Driskel signed on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season, but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. Cleveland signed him off Arizona’s practice squad last year.

In 2023, Jeff Driskel appeared in one game and made one start for the Browns, completing 13 of 26 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 33 yards.