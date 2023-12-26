Commanders Sign RB Jaret Patterson To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday they have signed RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

T Alex Akingbulu WR Kazmeir Allen G Mason Brooks QB Jake Fromm T Jaryd Jones-Smith DE Benning Potoa’e WR Brycen Tremayne DB Nick Whiteside DB Sean Chandler DB Joshua Kalu DT Abdullah Anderson G Nolan Laufenberg LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle RB Jonathan Williams LS Tucker Addington RB Jaret Patterson

Patterson, 24, was a three-year starter at Buffalo, and the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Mac in 2020. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of his deal when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad, spending most of the season on the unit. Washington cut him coming out of the preseason again this season and he caught on with the Chargers practice squad until he was let go again in recent weeks.

For his career, Patterson has appeared in 20 games for the Commanders and rushed 85 times for 344 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 73 yards.